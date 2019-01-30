Semis lineup decided in QAT G-II

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Semifinals line-up has been decided following last pool matches in the Quaid-i-Azam Trophy (QAT) Grade II Tuesday.
Teams making it to the last four stages are Faisalabad and AJK from Pool A while from Pool B Karachi Blues and Abbottabad have made it to the semis. Faisalabad will take on Abbottabad at the Iqbal Stadium Faisalabad for a place in final while in the second semis, Karachi will play AJK at Mirpur Stadim (AJK). Both semis will be played from February 1-3.
Scores of the matches: At Iqbal Stadium Faisalabad: Faisalabad Region first innings 271 all out in 82.1 overs (Attiq-ur-Rehman 83, Abu Bakar Kahn 37, Noman Ali 6-72, Babar Khan 2-60) 265-8 in 84 overs (Abu Bakar Khan 101*, Lal Kumar 2-30, Noman Ali 2-57, Noman Akbar 2-59) Hyderabad Region 236 all out in 73.5 over (Lal Kumar 60, Babar Khan 52*, Waqas Maqsood 5-52, Khurram Shahzad 2-44).Result: match drawn
At UBL Stadium Karachi: Quetta Region first innings 328-4 in 83 overs (Shahbaz Khan*, Taimur Khan 66, Shahzad Tareen 55, 1Abdul Hanan 41, Faraz Aziz 2-85) and 149-8 dec in 29 overs (Taimur Khan 54*,Ali Asghar 4-33, Shahnawaz Dahani 4-709). Larkana Region 204 all out in 68.2 overs (Amir Panwar 48, Mohsin Raza Khokhar 37, Muhammad Javed 4-43, Mohi-ud-din 2-18, Nizam-ud-din 2-29) and 195-9 in 71 overs (Faraz Aziz 93, Shahzad Tareen 2-34, Muhammad Javed 2-39, Gohar Faiz 2-63). Result: match drawn
ISLAMABAD: Semifinals line-up has been decided following last pool matches in the Quaid-i-Azam Trophy (QAT) Grade II Tuesday.
Teams making it to the last four stages are Faisalabad and AJK from Pool A while from Pool B Karachi Blues and Abbottabad have made it to the semis. Faisalabad will take on Abbottabad at the Iqbal Stadium Faisalabad for a place in final while in the second semis, Karachi will play AJK at Mirpur Stadim (AJK). Both semis will be played from February 1-3.
Scores of the matches: At Iqbal Stadium Faisalabad: Faisalabad Region first innings 271 all out in 82.1 overs (Attiq-ur-Rehman 83, Abu Bakar Kahn 37, Noman Ali 6-72, Babar Khan 2-60) 265-8 in 84 overs (Abu Bakar Khan 101*, Lal Kumar 2-30, Noman Ali 2-57, Noman Akbar 2-59) Hyderabad Region 236 all out in 73.5 over (Lal Kumar 60, Babar Khan 52*, Waqas Maqsood 5-52, Khurram Shahzad 2-44).Result: match drawn
At UBL Stadium Karachi: Quetta Region first innings 328-4 in 83 overs (Shahbaz Khan*, Taimur Khan 66, Shahzad Tareen 55, 1Abdul Hanan 41, Faraz Aziz 2-85) and 149-8 dec in 29 overs (Taimur Khan 54*,Ali Asghar 4-33, Shahnawaz Dahani 4-709). Larkana Region 204 all out in 68.2 overs (Amir Panwar 48, Mohsin Raza Khokhar 37, Muhammad Javed 4-43, Mohi-ud-din 2-18, Nizam-ud-din 2-29) and 195-9 in 71 overs (Faraz Aziz 93, Shahzad Tareen 2-34, Muhammad Javed 2-39, Gohar Faiz 2-63). Result: match drawn