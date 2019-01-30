Semis lineup decided in QAT G-II

ISLAMABAD: Semifinals line-up has been decided following last pool matches in the Quaid-i-Azam Trophy (QAT) Grade II Tuesday.

Teams making it to the last four stages are Faisalabad and AJK from Pool A while from Pool B Karachi Blues and Abbottabad have made it to the semis. Faisalabad will take on Abbottabad at the Iqbal Stadium Faisalabad for a place in final while in the second semis, Karachi will play AJK at Mirpur Stadim (AJK). Both semis will be played from February 1-3.

Scores of the matches: At Iqbal Stadium Faisalabad: Faisalabad Region first innings 271 all out in 82.1 overs (Attiq-ur-Rehman 83, Abu Bakar Kahn 37, Noman Ali 6-72, Babar Khan 2-60) 265-8 in 84 overs (Abu Bakar Khan 101*, Lal Kumar 2-30, Noman Ali 2-57, Noman Akbar 2-59) Hyderabad Region 236 all out in 73.5 over (Lal Kumar 60, Babar Khan 52*, Waqas Maqsood 5-52, Khurram Shahzad 2-44).Result: match drawn

At UBL Stadium Karachi: Quetta Region first innings 328-4 in 83 overs (Shahbaz Khan*, Taimur Khan 66, Shahzad Tareen 55, 1Abdul Hanan 41, Faraz Aziz 2-85) and 149-8 dec in 29 overs (Taimur Khan 54*,Ali Asghar 4-33, Shahnawaz Dahani 4-709). Larkana Region 204 all out in 68.2 overs (Amir Panwar 48, Mohsin Raza Khokhar 37, Muhammad Javed 4-43, Mohi-ud-din 2-18, Nizam-ud-din 2-29) and 195-9 in 71 overs (Faraz Aziz 93, Shahzad Tareen 2-34, Muhammad Javed 2-39, Gohar Faiz 2-63). Result: match drawn