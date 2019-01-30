close
Wed Jan 30, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
January 30, 2019

SBP to lay 14 new astro-turfs in Punjab

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
January 30, 2019

LAHORE: Director General Sports Punjab Nadeem Sarwar said on Tuesday that Sports Board Punjab (SBP) is going to lay 14 new astro-turfs in Punjab to help the national game hockey in regaining its lost glory.

“Sports are as important as education as they keep the sportsmen healthy, strong and well-disciplined. Sports Board Punjab has been facilitating the athletes in the best possible manner and creating more and better opportunities for the players, so that they exhibit their prowess in a better way and excel at higher level.” He expressed these views on the occasion of annual sports festival of Minhaj University. Nadeem also distributed prizes among the winners at the end of sports festival.

