Murray has hip resurfacing surgery

LONDON: Andy Murray has undergone hip resurfacing surgery in London, the British tennis great told his Instagram followers on Tuesday.

The two-time Wimbledon champion had been weighing up the pros and cons of the operation, which involves putting a metal plate into the joint, in one last bid to prolong a career plagued by injury. The 31-year-old double Olympic gold medallist had previously said ahead of this month’s Australian Open earlier that he intended to retire following the 2019 edition of Wimbledon. There are no guarantees that the operation will allow Murray to play top-flight tennis again but it should enable him to live a pain-free life off the court.

At the Australian Open, Murray showed his competitive spirit and talent were undimmed in a five-set defeat by Roberto Bautista-Agut.That match led Murray to say he would do all he could to prolong his career but Monday’s operation may mean he is not fit in time for Wimbledon, where he had thought of making his farewell to tennis. Monday’s operation was the second time Murray had undergone surgery in the past 12 months after a first operation failed to ease the pain in his hip.