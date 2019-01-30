Afridi expresses concern over Islamabad grounds issue

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Shaharyar Khan Afridi has taken serious note of Islamabad cricketers’ agitation against Capital Development Authority (CDA) and Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) over the Islamabad grounds issue.

Following over three hundred players’ agitation in front of Diamond Ground Tuesday, CDA and MCI had to cancel the operation against grounds and matter then was taken over by the Interior Minister.

The Minister later convened meeting of all stakeholders including administration, local clubs and media to know as what has gone wrong. “Let me assure you all that justice would be done according to prevailing law. No favour would be extended to anyone and matter would be dealt and solved in accordance with the prevailing law. Everyone is dear to me but what is more important is the law under which we have to work and fulfill our duties.”

The Interior Minister said he would look into all relevant documents and consult and relevant government officials before deciding the matter. “It is very sensitive matter and needs thorough investigation. I will decide the matter on pure merit. No favours or any king would be extended to anyone.”