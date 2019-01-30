PSG complete signing of Paredes

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PARIS: Paris Saint-Germain have completed the signing of Argentina midfielder Leandro Paredes from Zenit Saint Petersburg on a four-and-a-half-year deal, the French champions announced on Tuesday.
The 25-year-old put pen to paper on a contract until 2023 after completing a medical in Qatar. No transfer fee was disclosed, although press reports have put the fee at 47 million euros ($54m).
The Ligue 1 leaders were looking to strengthen in midfield ahead of their Champions League last-16 tie against Manchester United, with Marco Verratti sidelined with an ankle injury and Adrien Rabiot frozen out after refusing to sign a new contract. PSG go to Old Trafford for the first leg of that tie on February 12, and they are currently sweating on the fitness of Neymar, who suffered a metatarsal injury last week.
