Nepal blind women beat Pakistan

LAHORE: The visiting Nepal cricket team took a victorious start in the five match international T20 series with a thumping 10- wicket win over hosts Pakistan at the Kinnaird college ground here on Tuesday.

The home side put into bat by the visiting side were as bowled out at paltry 53 runs in 11.3 overs. Kiran was the top-scorer for Pakistan with 9 runs. While chasing the easy target, Nepal displayed quality cricket and hunt the target in just five overs without any loss.

Player of the match, Binita and Mankesi remained unbeaten with 28 and 19 runs respectively. Chairman Pakistan Blind Cricket Council Syed Sultan Shah and Chairman Blind Cricket Council, Major Pawan Ghimrie were the guests of honour on the occasion. PBCC acknowledged the efforts of Kinnaird College for Women University and gave honorary shields to Miss Khan Vice Principal, KCU and Ammara Rubab, Director Sports KCU.