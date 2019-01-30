Odoi the latest case of Chelsea’s wasted youth

LONDON: Callum Hudson-Odoi’s second senior goal for Chelsea should have been a moment to savour for the club’s academy which has nurtured a prodigious talent since the age of eight.

However, instead the 18-year-old’s clinical finish against Sheffield Wednesday on Sunday could have been his parting gift to Stamford Bridge with Hudson-Odoi reportedly keen to force through a move to Bayern Munich before Thursday’s transfer deadline. Despite the club’s success in youth competitions and the millions made in transfer fees from selling sought-after young talents, retired former captain John Terry remains the last Chelsea academy graduate to become a first-team regular.

Frustrated at his lack of opportunities, Hudson-Odoi handed in a transfer request over the weekend in an attempt to secure a move to the Bundesliga champions, who have publicly expressed their interest in the England under-19 international. Hudson-Odoi’s current deal beyond 2020 and reportedly willing to match an Â£85,000 ($112,000) a week offer from Bayern to do so.