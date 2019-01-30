close
Wed Jan 30, 2019
January 30, 2019

Korean Kim signs for Beijing despite Watford bid

Sports

January 30, 2019

SHANGHAI: South Korean defender Kim "Monster" Min-jae on Tuesday snubbed interest from the Premier League and the advice of his team-mates to sign for Beijing Guoan in China. The 22-year-old centre-back, whose club Jeonbuk Motors said they had received a bid from Watford reported to be about $8 million, instead plumped for the Chinese Super League (CSL).

Guoan, who finished fourth in the CSL last season after falling out of the title race, announced Kim’s signing but did not disclose the size of the transfer fee. Coached by Germany’s Roger Schmidt, Guoan will be hoping the established international can stiffen a leaky defence that conceded 45 goals in the CSL last season.

