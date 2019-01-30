close
Wed Jan 30, 2019
Agencies
January 30, 2019

Mandhana stars as India women rout New Zealand

Sports

A
Agencies
January 30, 2019

MOUNT MAUNGANUI: Smriti Mandhana was a thorn in New Zealand’s side again, this time with Mithali Raj for company, as she scored big for a second game in a row - she has passed 50 eight times in her last ten ODIs - to lead India to an eight-wicket win in the second Women’s Championship game in Mount Maunganui on Tuesday.

The win, though, was set up by India’s bowlers, who, after Raj opted to field first, shot the home side out for 161 in 44.2 overs. Amy Satterthwaite, the New Zealand captain, did her bit by scoring 71, but there was little of note apart from her innings as India dominated proceedings. Jhulan Goswami had the best returns among the Indian bowlers, but it was a combined effort, with all the frontline bowlers getting among the wickets.

Scores: New Zealand women 161 (Satterthwaite 71, Goswami 3-23).India Women 166 for 2 (Mandhana 90*, Raj 63*).

