Fifth and final ODI against South Africa today: Malik-led Pakistan dreaming of trophy

CAPE TOWN: While South Africa have been open about their intention to use this series for experimenting ahead of the World Cup, Pakistan were decidedly more conservative in their selection.

The hosts rested key players like Quinton de Kock and Dale Steyn for the first two ODIs and the on-fire Duanne Olivier for the last three. That afforded debuts to Beuran Hendricks and Rassie van der Dussen, in addition to providing games to irregulars such as Dane Paterson and Dwaine Pretorius. Pakistan, meanwhile, stuck with the squad that, more or less, will go to the World Cup in England, making the odd change dependent on the conditions each particular pitch threw up.

The first truly radical alteration in Johannesburg ended up being forced on them, with Sarfraz Ahmed's ban seeing him out of the tour altogether. Under Shoaib Malik's stewardship, they turned in the most complete performance of the tour, trouncing South Africa by eight wickets on Pink Day, putting paid to the hosts' unbeaten record when clad in that resplendent hue. It seemed like the team was bubbling with a fresher energy in the absence of a hands-on captain like Sarfraz, with Malik evidently more laissez-faire in handling his men.

The stakes in the deciding game are higher now, with Pakistan looking to come away with a series win against South Africa that seemed a long shot given the side's ordinary year in ODIs in 2018. They are, despite their regular captain's absence, significantly more settled than their South African counterparts, with both batting and bowling departments beginning to click as the series has progressed. South Africa's batsmen have, in patches, looked good without quite appearing the world-class force Faf du Plessis will want them to be, while the numerous personnel changes almost every game give the impression of a side in flux rather than one showcasing its bench strength. It has been difficult to assess the hosts this series, with their objectives going into it a little hazier than Pakistan's. It's fair to question whether South Africa consider winning this series an important goal in itself as opposed to viewing it as a warm-up ahead of the World Cup, with both coach Ottis Gibson and captain du Plessis looking ahead to it in nearly every press conference.

In any case, a home series loss is unlikely to go down as good preparation, so the final ODI in Cape Town on Wednesday may produce a contest with greater intensity than any of the previous four so far.

Having started his career at No. 7, David Miller has, for good reason, nailed down the No. 5 slot in the ODI side. He came into this series in form, smashing a barnstorming 139 against Australia in November. He is an amalgamation of a number of attractive qualities all rolled into one. Mohammad Rizwan finally got an international game after two years in Johannesburg, thanks to Sarfraz's absence. While he didn't get much of a chance to show his abilities with the bat, his glovework did come in for praise from several quarters. He was reliably secure behind the stumps to both spinners and quicks, and as blemish free as he might have hoped. A brilliant diving catch down legside to remove Reeza Hendricks was perhaps the highlight of his day, though a boundary dispatched through point off only ball he faced to seal Pakistan's victory might have come close.

Squads: South Africa (possible): Quinton de Kock (wk), Hashim Amla, Rassie van der Dussen, Faf du Plessis (capt), David Miller, Reeza Hendricks, Andile Phehlukwayo/Wiaan Mulder, Kagiso Rabada, Dale Steyn, Beuran Hendricks, Imran Tahir

Pakistan (possible): Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman Mohammad Hafeez, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik (capt) Mohammad Rizwan (wk),Shadab Khan 8 Imad Wasim, 9 Mohammad Amir, 10 Usman Shinwari, 11 Shaheen Afridi.