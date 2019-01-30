Palestinian govt submits resignation to Abbas

RAMALLAH, Palestinian Territories: The Palestinian government officially submitted its resignation to president Mahmud Abbas Tuesday, a statement said, though it will remain in place while a new administration is formed.

Analysts see the change in government as an attempt by Abbas to strengthen his position and further isolate his political rivals Hamas as a decade-long split in Palestinian politics deepens. "The government of Prime Minister Rami Hamdallah submitted on Tuesday its resignation to President Mahmud Abbas," official news agency Wafa said in English following a cabinet meeting. The government "will continue to serve our people wherever they are and shoulder all its responsibilities until a new government is formed," it added. Hamdallah had offered to resign Monday, after the central committee of Abbas’s Fatah movement recommended the formation of a new government that would comprise members of the Palestine Liberation Organisation (PLO). The Islamist movement Hamas, which runs the Gaza Strip, is not part of the PLO. Hamas condemned the government’s resignation, saying Abbas was seeking to establish a "separatist government" to serve his interests.

UN agency eyes $1.2b budget for Palestinians despite US cuts: The UN agency for Palestinian refugees on Tuesday appealed to nations to help it maintain a $1.2-billion budget in 2019 after it was hit last year by the withdrawal of US funding.

The organisation, known as UNRWA, was able to fully fund a budget of the same amount in 2018, despite a dramatic initial shortfall when the administration of US President Donald Trump announced it was withdrawing nearly all support.

"The campaign last year was successful," agency chief Pierre Kraehenbuehl told reporters in Geneva. "We closed the entirety of the shortfall, which was an almost existential shortfall of $446 million, ... thanks to the remarkable and generous mobilisation of member states" and others, he said. The US, which was previously UNRWA's largest contributor, last year cut a full $300 million in funding to UNRWA, and has said it will not repeat the $60 million it did provide. In the void, the European Union, followed by Germany and Saudi Arabia were the biggest donors, with a total of 40 governments providing funds to the UN agency.