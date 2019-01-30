close
Wed Jan 30, 2019
AFP
January 30, 2019

Five engineers arrested in Brazil over deadly dam collapse

World

AFP
January 30, 2019

SAO PAULO: Five engineers, including two working for a German company, were arrested in Brazil Tuesday as part of a probe into a deadly dam collapse last week at a mine in the country’s southeast, officials said. Three of the engineers work for Vale, the owner of the mine, and were directly involved in the process of the facility’s operating licenses, the prosecutors’ office in the state of Minas Gerais said. They were arrested in Belo Horizonte, the main city of Minas Gerais and close to where the Vale mine is situated, near the town of Brumadinho. The other two worked for TUEV SUED, a German company that in September carried out the last safety inspection on the collapsed mine. They were in arrested in Sao Paulo. They were in preventive custody which can last up to 30 days during which they would be questioned by prosecutors, a statement said. Search warrants had also been issued.

