Zuma implicated in bribes at South Africa corruption inquiry

JOHANNESBURG: Former South African president Jacob Zuma, who was forced to resign last year under a cloud of corruption scandals, allegedly accepted monthly bribes from a security firm, according to a witness at a judicial inquiry. Angelo Agrizzi, ex-chief operating officer of the Bosasa contracting company, has given days of bombshell testimony to the Zondo commission probing allegations of government corruption under Zuma. Agrizzi said Bosasa made monthly payments of some 300,000 rand (around 1,900 euros, $2,200) to the Jacob Zuma foundation.