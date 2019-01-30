UN legal expert to present Khashoggi report before June

ISTANBUL: A UN judicial expert tasked with investigating the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi said Tuesday she would present her report by the end of May.

Agnes Callamard, the UN special rapporteur on extra-judicial, summary or arbitrary executions, carried out an inspection outside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul.Khashoggi, a regime critic, was killed on October 2 at the consulate by a Saudi hit squad which Ankara says was sent from Riyadh for the murder.

Speaking to journalists outside the mission, Callamard said her report would be made public in time for the June session of the UN human rights council. “The report will be made public a few weeks before I present it to the human rights council in Geneva, so end of May possibly,” she said.

Callamard, an independent expert appointed by the United Nations, on Monday met Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and Justice Minister Abdulhamit Gul in Ankara before travelling to Istanbul. She was due to meet later Tuesday with Istanbul chief prosecutor Irfan Fidan.