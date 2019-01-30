Plan to abolish district councils condemned

BISHAM: The district council here on Tuesday unanimously passed a resolution to condemn the government intention of the abolishment of district councils in the province.

The district council session was held here, which was chaired by convener Kamran Iqbal. District nazim Shangla Niaz Ahmed Khan, councillors and officials of the line departments were present on the occasion. The convener took oath from the recently-elected district councillor from Dandai Gulzar Khan on the occasion.

A senior member of the council Sabir Rehman tabled a resolution saying that they will not only oppose the government moves of abolishing the district councils but also stage a protest.

The resolution was unanimously passed. Sher Ali Khan, district councillor from Chakesar ward, blasted the district administration for its failure in clearing the roads which were blocked due to heavy snowfall.