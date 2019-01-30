Owners of schools booked for scant security

KOHAT: The Kohat police on Tuesday registered cases against the owners of various schools and business centres for failing to make proper security arrangements, official sources said.

The sources said the management of the schools and business centres had been asked time and again to beef up security by installing closed-circuit television cameras, raising the boundary walls and hiring the services of private security guards, but the security advisories had fallen on deaf ears.

It prompted the district administration and the police to register cases against the owners of schools and business centres for their alleged negligence as it could lead to an untoward incident. The cases were registered at the city, Bilitang and Lachi police stations in the Kohat district.