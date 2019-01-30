close
Wed Jan 30, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
January 30, 2019

Owners of schools booked for scant security

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
January 30, 2019

KOHAT: The Kohat police on Tuesday registered cases against the owners of various schools and business centres for failing to make proper security arrangements, official sources said.

The sources said the management of the schools and business centres had been asked time and again to beef up security by installing closed-circuit television cameras, raising the boundary walls and hiring the services of private security guards, but the security advisories had fallen on deaf ears.

It prompted the district administration and the police to register cases against the owners of schools and business centres for their alleged negligence as it could lead to an untoward incident. The cases were registered at the city, Bilitang and Lachi police stations in the Kohat district.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Peshawar