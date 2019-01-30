Doctors flay abolition of professional allowance

ABBOTTABAD: People’s Doctors Forum (PDF) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has resented the decision of the provincial government to abolish the health professional allowance to the teaching faculty of public sector medical colleges in the province.

The PDF at a meeting, chaired by its provincial chief Dr Nisar Khan, discussed the decision of the provincial Health Department which the participants termed hasty.

Secretary-General and Spokesman for PDF Dr Daud Iqbal told the media that the notification issued by the provincial Health Department had created unrest among the faculty members of Ayub Medical College Abbottabad as well as other public sector medical colleges of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He said that the PDF stood by the doctor community and would support the Provincial Doctors Association (PDA) and other forums for the just cause of the doctors. He shared the copy of the notification issued by Health Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.