close
Wed Jan 30, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
January 30, 2019

Doctors flay abolition of professional allowance

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
January 30, 2019

ABBOTTABAD: People’s Doctors Forum (PDF) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has resented the decision of the provincial government to abolish the health professional allowance to the teaching faculty of public sector medical colleges in the province.

The PDF at a meeting, chaired by its provincial chief Dr Nisar Khan, discussed the decision of the provincial Health Department which the participants termed hasty.

Secretary-General and Spokesman for PDF Dr Daud Iqbal told the media that the notification issued by the provincial Health Department had created unrest among the faculty members of Ayub Medical College Abbottabad as well as other public sector medical colleges of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He said that the PDF stood by the doctor community and would support the Provincial Doctors Association (PDA) and other forums for the just cause of the doctors. He shared the copy of the notification issued by Health Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Peshawar