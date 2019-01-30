close
Wed Jan 30, 2019
January 30, 2019

Australian envoy meets PTI leader

Islamabad

January 30, 2019

Islamabad : Hugh Boylan, head of the domestic, Political and Human Rights team at the Australian High Commission called on the Central Senior Vice President of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf & Senior Lawyer Babar Awan at latter’s Law Office here, says a press release.

The purpose of the meeting was to discuss the current political situation of the country. The Australian envoy expressed willingness to improve relations between Pakistan and Australia. He remained with Awan at his office for an hour and discussed matters of mutual interest.

On the discussion of the legal matters in the Pakistan Babar Awan told Hugh Boylan that rule of law is finally taking its course and there is no room left for sectarianism. He further stated that the new government has zero-tolerance policy over extremism.

Babar Awan told the Australian envoy that Pakistan is heaven for the International Investors and there are multiple opportunities available for them.

