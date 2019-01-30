close
Wed Jan 30, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
January 30, 2019

Importance of social sciences underscored

Islamabad

Islamabad : Noted Turkish social scientist and professor of sociology Dr. Saami Shinner called on Rector of the International Islamic University (IIU) Dr Masoom Yasinzai in his office here on Tuesday.

During the meeting issues pertaining to role of higher education institutions in the Muslim world and importance of social scientists in Muslim societies were discussed.

Professor Saami apprised Dr. Masoom about his experiences after discussions with Pakistan sociologists and also told about the lectures he delivered in Lahore, KP and IIU.

He also told about topics which were discussed during his lectures such as urbanization of youth and its importance in society building.

Dr. Masoom Yasinzai called upon the Muslim societies that social sciences research must b top priority.

