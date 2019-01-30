‘Anti-extremism narrative be made part of syllabus’

Islamabad : The speakers during a roundtable conference called for the inclusion of the Paigham-e-Pakistan fatwa against terrorism and religious extremism part of school and colleges syllabus.

The event titled 'civic approaches to Counter violent extremism' was organised by the Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies and addressed by chairman of the Council of Islamic Ideology Dr Qibla Ayaz, scholar Dr Mussarat Amin, Chairman of the PICSS Maj. General (r) Saad Khattak and others.

It was attended by academicians, researchers and diplomats.

Dr Qibla Ayaz said counter narrative against extremism is what Pakistan needs to be paid attention.

He said the civic approaches to counter extremism also includes soft power, as we have seen them to be improving security situation.

"However, gains through the use of hard power are temporary. For sustainable peace, soft efforts in the form of civic approaches to counter terrorism and violent extremism are also crucial to the society," he said.

He said there used to be cultural activities in the past, but now they had become extinct.

"Our syllabus needs to be changed. It should be equipped with civic approaches of countering terrorism among the youth of Pakistan. It rather contains the ideas like having dominance over the western societies," he said.

He said the ideas of coexistence and working together had never been incorporated into the syllabus and rather, the ideas of conquering the west had been cultured to the minds of youths.

He also suggested that the Paigham-e-Pakistan narrative by Pakistan against extremism and terrorism should be added to the syllabus at school and university levels.

"The Paigham-e-Pakistan fatwa has been signed by as many as 500 heads of religious seminaries, and by the heads of some violent groups."

He asked print and electronic media not to show programmes on tolerance, acceptance, and mutuality.

Dr Mussarat Amin talked about applying soft power in the form of counter narrative techniques to curb the violent extremism. "In case of minors, it may employ forced isolation from that environment or the parents."

Dr Mussarat said it was very important to fail the violent extremist narrative. "Pakistan recently published its counter narrative literature against extremism and terrorism in the form of Paigham-e-Pakistan, which should be added to the syllabus," he said.