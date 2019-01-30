KP agrees to improve quality of education across the province

Islamabad : The senior management of the Elementary and Secondary Education Department (E&SED) of KP participated in a seminar on the institutionalisation of education innovations in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP), organised by the European Union-funded Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Education Sector Plan Support Programme (KP-ESPSP) in Islamabad on 27th January 2019.

The seminar marked the end of the KP-ESPSP programme’s technical assistance to the E&SED after two years of successful cooperation, says a press release.

The E&SED delegation was led by Arshad Khan, Special Secretary E&SED, and comprised many of his senior colleagues from Peshawar and Abbotabad. In particular, the seminar participants included those officials who have worked for the past two years on the development of quality standards in two key areas: teacher’s education and data management and use. As a result of this work, KP is now the first province in Pakistan to have agreed quality standards for these two areas, which will directly facilitate the wider policy of improving the quality of education across the province.

The seminar was designed and led by Dr. Philip Powell-Davies FRSA, the senior strategy adviser to the KP-ESPSP programme, and focused on the findings from recent work to finalise the quality standards over the past 9 months and the opportunities and challenges that this work now presents to the Department. Presentations by him and Ms. Nighat Lone, Consultant on the teacher education quality standards, provoked a great deal of discussion about what is needed to ensure that the work is institutionalised and helps to strengthen the work of the E&SED in general.

A number of research papers and reports produced by the programme were also showcased during the seminar and officially handed over to the Special Secretary. He expressed his thanks and commented that the documents provided concrete and practical insights into the issues in the education sector in KP, and were both strategic in nature and based on the practical realities of the E&SED’s work.