HEC to establish center for water resource

Islamabad: The Higher Education Commission (HEC) will establish a Centre for Water Resources in Balochistan to take up research, innovation and capacity building in the field of water resources.

In this connection, HEC has sought proposals from research groups of HEC recognised public and research-active private universities and degree awarding institutions in Balochistan by February 22, 2019.

The centre will comprise of a series of ‘affiliated laboratories’ at the universities located in the province and will be selected on the basis of demonstrated capability and track record of accomplishments, a problem-orientation – either locally or regionally applicable – and partnerships with leading national institutions and private sector players.

Other universities, organisations and development partners may also collaborate and submit joint proposals for establishment of the centre.

The initiative is a part of HEC’s efforts to resolve water crisis prevailing in Balochistan. Water scarcity has been a serious problem facing different areas of Balochistan.