Cigarette packs to have new warning from June

Islamabad: A new Pictorial Health Warning (PHW) will be printed on cigarette packs and outers with effect from June 1, 2019, with a minor 10 percent increase in its size.

According to a notification issued by the Ministry of National Health Services, the size of new warning has been increased from 50% to 60%. The new warning depicts the harmful effects of smoking as manifested in gangrene. The PHW will be printed on both sides of cigarette packs and outers manufactured within the country and imported to Pakistan.

In a press release issued here Tuesday, Minister for Health Aamer Mehmood Kiani said that the Ministry of Health is committed to reducing prevalence of tobacco use in the country. As a signatory to the Framework Convention on Tobacco Control (FCTC), Pakistan will fulfill its international commitments by taking demand and supply reduction measures. The new warning will be effective at communicating risk and motivating behavioural changes, such as quitting or reducing cigarette consumption.

Tobacco use causes 160,100 deaths in Pakistan every year. About 24 million adults currently use tobacco in any form in Pakistan. The youth of Pakistan are being targeted by the tobacco industry so that “replacement smokers” could be recruited. As such, it would have been more appropriate if the Ministry had switched over to plain packaging, rather than a mere 10 percent increase.