Complaint Cell for Chinese citizens launched

Islamabad: In view of the growing complaints and grievances being received from the Chinese people living or visiting Islamabad the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Islamabad, Amir Zulfiqar,

has created an e-mail account under the name of ‘[email protected]’ in Chinese language.

Now the Chinese people living or visiting Islamabad in case of facing any problem can send their grievance/complaint in Chinese language direct to the office of the IGP Islamabad.

Initially the email address was created to give direct access to the general public to the office of the IGP Islamabad as they can send their complaints and grievances directly to the office of the IGP Islamabad.

The IGP Islamabad, Amir Zulfiqar, was heading a high level meeting to take stock of the quarterly performance of Islamabad Police He was informed that since the launch of the Chinese and English language email address for redressing complaints and grievances, Islamabad Police has received 122 complaints out of which 113 have been resolved.