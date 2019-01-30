close
Wed Jan 30, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
January 30, 2019

Fare dodgers fined

Lahore

LAHORE: In an operation against fare dodgers, Pakistan Railways police recovered more than Rs 2.6 million fine from passengers of trains during the last two weeks. According to a press release, on the orders of Pakistan Railway Police Inspector General Wajid Zia, the railway police took action against the fare dodgers in all divisions of Pakistan Railways.

