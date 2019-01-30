Fare dodgers fined

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: In an operation against fare dodgers, Pakistan Railways police recovered more than Rs 2.6 million fine from passengers of trains during the last two weeks. According to a press release, on the orders of Pakistan Railway Police Inspector General Wajid Zia, the railway police took action against the fare dodgers in all divisions of Pakistan Railways.
