Wed Jan 30, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
January 30, 2019

Hashmi gripes about lack of facilities in jail

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
January 30, 2019

LAHORE: Pakistan People’s Party central leader and Evacuee Trust Property Board former chairman Syed Asif Hashmi has voiced concern over lack of facilities to prisoners in Camp Jail, Lahore. Talking to media during the hearing at NAB court Tuesday, Asif Hashmi, the PPPP leader detained at Camp Jail, stated that prisoners were combating serious health issues there due to lack of medical and health facilities.

