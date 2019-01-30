Online medical consultation

LAHORE: A large number of patients have been using online portals for seeking medical consultation from country's prominent doctors of all specialties as e-prescription, like in advanced countries of the world, has become a reality in Pakistan.

Eminent Pakistani doctors in almost all specialties have been providing consultations to patients not only in Pakistan but also patients from all over the world. One such online portal, Marham, has introduced an online consultation service through which international patients are accessing consultation services from Pakistani doctors.

It is worth mentioning that doctors from our neighbouring countries are ahead of Pakistan in using technology and they attract patients even from Pakistan. Medical tourism has also increased all around the globe and Pakistan is lagging behind despite the fact that doctors in Pakistan are no less competent than other doctors in the world but until now they didn't have the platform to go big or compete at the international level.