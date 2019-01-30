PU revises curriculum

LAHORE: Punjab University has revised curriculum for BA (Part I and II) for the subject of education with effect from the academic session 2019 and onward. The examination with the revised syllabus would be held in the year 2020.

filtration plant: Punjab University Vice-Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmad on Tuesday inaugurated newly installed water filtration plant at New Campus colony. The filtration plant was donated by a private water filtration company and it has the capacity of providing 50 thousand litres filtered water daily.

symposium: The 16th national symposium on frontiers of Physics Tuesday began at the Government College University Lahore with deliberations on challenges for Pakistan in the field of science and technology.

Eminent physicists from Baluchistan, KPK and Sindh are participating in the three-day event organised by the GC University and Pakistan Physical Society (PPS) in collaboration with the Higher Education Commission of Pakistan. Punjab Minister for Higher Education Raja Yasir Humayun Sarfraz chaired the inaugural session which was also marked by a keynote address by eminent physicist Prof Dr Asghar Qadir.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister said the Punjab government would increase the budget for higher education from the next fiscal year besides establishing the department of student services as one-window operation to provide scholarships, career counselling and placement opportunities to students.

The minister said, “Today, the opening day of Symposium, is the 93rd birthday of Pakistan’s only Nobel Laureate in Science, Prof Dr Abdus-Salam, who has not only studied but also taught at the GCU, Lahore.”

Addressing the inaugural ceremony, Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Hassan Amir Shah, who is also the current President of Pakistan Physical Society, requested the government to expedite the process for appointment of the chairman of the Punjab Higher Education Commission (PHEC), saying that the commission was a vital source of funding for provincial universities for such important conferences.

He also highlighted this was the sixth conference being held at GCU during the current academic year. The VC hoped the symposium would provide an opportunity to the students and young faculty to interact and learn with the senior physicists.

He also appreciated the efforts of noted plasma physicist and mathematician Dr. G. Murtaza, who is the Professor at Salam Chair at GCU and last president of Pakistan Physical Society, for organising this large symposium almost every year.

In his remarks, Prof Murtaza said the world of science was witnessing rapid developments and the knowledge was accumulating at very fast pace and physicists were making great progress in uncovering the deep mysteries of the nature.