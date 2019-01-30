Re-use of waste water project in Punjab soon, says Aleem

LAHORE: Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan has called upon the need to save maximum water; otherwise, future can be drastic and added that in Punjab, projects for waste water utilisation would be started soon and in the first phase big cities have been chosen for this purpose.

He disclosed this while talking to the heads of Chinese companies who called on him to discuss the avenues of starting the projects for re-use of used water. He said that river and canal water should also be channelised to bring in use of daily life. He stressed that international standards should be kept in view while starting this project so that citizens could be provided best facilities. He said that in the first phase in the cities of Lahore, Multan, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, Gujranwala and Sargodha waste water treatment plants would be established with the collaboration of international companies on the public private partnership mode and Chinese companies would be offered the all-out cooperation. He assured of crystal clear deals in this regard in which no commission mafia will be involved.

The senior minister asked the Chinese companies to hold negotiations with P&D and other civic agencies and start practical work as soon as possible. He said that unfortunately the past government did nothing for water reservation; rather billions of rupees were looted in the name of clean drinking water. He said that as per directions of Prime Minister Imran Khan all-out steps were being taken to provide sufficient and hygienic water to the people of Punjab and waste water treatment projects would also be part of the same campaign.

He said that in the coming years practical achievements would be made in the water sector and solid results would be attained to provide water in all the areas of Punjab. He said that unhygienic water causes many diseases while day by day water level was also going down especially in big cities. He assured of full cooperation to the Chinese companies and said that they should also complete work as per the people’s satisfaction in Punjab.

Aleem Khan was briefed by the Chinese Company Shaanxi’s Project Director James Liu and Director of Qingshulyuan Mr Lee Lei who told that their companies had great interest in investing in waste water treatment sector. They told that their companies were working successfully in 46 countries while they were actively involved for the last two years in Karachi, including Qasim Plan. They assured of early work start in the Punjab for re-use of the used water and quality work in this regard.

Nurses’ role praised: Punjab Nursing Director General Kauser Parveen has lauded the announcement by the President of Pakistan for declaring the 2019 the year of nurses and said every nurse will come forward to fulfill this mission.

Talking to the media on the foundation day of Lahore General Hospital, Kauser Parveen said that each nurse has great commitment to provide service to the ailing humanity and in every hospital of Punjab practical steps are being taken by the nursing community in their field. She said nurses work day and night with doctors and provide best possible facilities to the patients. The DG assured that these efforts will continue and in the year of 2019 ‘we will celebrate as our own success in this regard’.

She assured the charge nurses that equal opportunities will be provided to each nurse in Punjab. She said all nursing superintendents have been advised to prepare seniority lists carefully. She said there would be no last day and till the inclusion of last nurse, seniority list will not be finalised.

She said this task be completed on priority and she each nurse be given chance to include her name in seniority list from the date of her joining. She asked the nurses not to come in person for this purpose and utilise hospital channel to avoid travelling expense and difficulties, however, each nurse can contact her personally for any help.