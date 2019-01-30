UN report highlights Indian atrocities in IHK: Mushaal

LAHORE: Kashmiri leader and human rights activist Ms Mushaal Mullick has said Indian forces are using chemical weapons against innocent Kashmiris and urged the youth to make efforts to gather international support for the cause of the Kashmiri freedom fighters.

Mushaal Mullick was addressing a seminar organised by Punjab University Directorate of Students Affairs in connection with Kashmir Solidarity Day here on Tuesday. PU Dean Faculty of Engineering and Technology Prof Dr Taqi Zahid Butt, Dean Faculty of Oriental Learning Prof Dr Saleem Mazhar, Students Affairs Director Dr Asmatullah, Registrar Dr Muhammad Khalid Khan, faculty members and a large number of students were present on the occasion. Addressing the seminar, Ms Mushaal Mullick said that the recent report of United Nations had highlighted Indian atrocities in held Kashmir which was a strong evidence to prosecute Indian forces in International Court of Justice. She said that Indian forces were involved in target killing of intellectual Kashmiri youth and many engineers, pilots and PhD scholars had been martyred.

She said that the passion of freedom among the youth in Indian Occupied Kashmir was increasing day by day. “Can you imagine what will be life under curfew, unemployment, no intellectual freedom and without medicine, electricity, internet and food?,” she said, asking the participants to use social media and directly send email to Secretary General of United Nations in support of Kashmir cause. She said that Kashmiri people love two things-freedom and Pakistan. She said that Kashmir issue was not the issue of piece of land but Kashmiris’ right to self-determination.