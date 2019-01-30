Tribal jirgas at sub-divisional level to resolve issues: Farman

PESHAWAR: Governor Shah Farman on Tuesday said the tribal jirga representing the elders and notables should be constituted at the sub-divisional level to resolve the issues and problems.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting here at the Governor's House on Tuesday, said an official handout. Secretary Home Ikramullah Khan, all deputy commissioners of the merged districts, assistant commissioners of the subdivisions (erstwhile Frontier Regions) and relevant officials attended the meeting.

The governor said the tribal jirga should be constituted as per law and the constitution and according to the local culture and traditions. He said the law and constitution of the country would be adhered to while constituting such forums.

"The tribal jirga would act like alternative dispute resolution forum where problems of the tribal people would be solved by own elders according to their norms and culture. The tribal people will have the right to nominate members for the Jirga," he added.

The governor directed the deputy commissioners to identify the number of tribes and their population at the sub-divisional level. The representation on the jirga would be given on the size of the tribe, he maintained.

Shah Farman said the people of the merged districts would get all facilities like other developed cities of the country along with existing facilities.