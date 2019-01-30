Rain in upper parts likely

LAHORE: Met Office predicted arrival of a new westerly wave which may result in rain during the next 24 hours.

Met officials said a westerly wave was likely to grip different parts of the country on Wednesday and may persist in upper parts till Thursday. Met officials predicted that widespread rain-thunderstorm, with a few moderate to isolated heavy falls, was expected in Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Kohat, Mardan, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Lahore and Faisalabad divisions, Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir while at scattered places in Queta, Zhob, Kalat, Makran, Naseerabad, Sibbi, Sukkur, Larkana, Shaheed Benazirabad, Hyderabad, Karachi, Bannu, D.I Khan, Multan, Sahiwal, Bahawalpur and D.G Khan divisions.

Snowfall over the hills is also expected in Swat, Chitral, Kalam, Malamjabba, Upper Dir, Hazara, Quetta divisions, Murree, Galliyat, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.