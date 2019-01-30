close
Wed Jan 30, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
January 30, 2019

Rain in upper parts likely

National

OC
Our Correspondent
January 30, 2019

LAHORE: Met Office predicted arrival of a new westerly wave which may result in rain during the next 24 hours.

Met officials said a westerly wave was likely to grip different parts of the country on Wednesday and may persist in upper parts till Thursday. Met officials predicted that widespread rain-thunderstorm, with a few moderate to isolated heavy falls, was expected in Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Kohat, Mardan, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Lahore and Faisalabad divisions, Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir while at scattered places in Queta, Zhob, Kalat, Makran, Naseerabad, Sibbi, Sukkur, Larkana, Shaheed Benazirabad, Hyderabad, Karachi, Bannu, D.I Khan, Multan, Sahiwal, Bahawalpur and D.G Khan divisions.

Snowfall over the hills is also expected in Swat, Chitral, Kalam, Malamjabba, Upper Dir, Hazara, Quetta divisions, Murree, Galliyat, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan