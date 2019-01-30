Security in Lahore put on high alert

LAHORE: Following the incident of firing at DIG office in area of Loralai in Quetta, the inspector general of police, Punjab, has put security on high alert in Punjab. He directed high alert security at the police offices, important government offices, police training colleges, schools, police lines, educational institutions, worship places, parks, markets, railway stations and bus terminals. The IG also directed all the field officers to beef up security and checking at the inter-provincial check posts.