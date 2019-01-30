close
Wed Jan 30, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
January 30, 2019

Security in Lahore put on high alert

National

OC
Our Correspondent
January 30, 2019

LAHORE: Following the incident of firing at DIG office in area of Loralai in Quetta, the inspector general of police, Punjab, has put security on high alert in Punjab. He directed high alert security at the police offices, important government offices, police training colleges, schools, police lines, educational institutions, worship places, parks, markets, railway stations and bus terminals. The IG also directed all the field officers to beef up security and checking at the inter-provincial check posts.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan