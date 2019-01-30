Villagers stop work on Hazara Motorway, demand underpass

MANSEHRA: Angry people on Tuesday forcibly stopped the work on the under-construction Hazara Motorway for six hours to demand the construction of an underpass in Dodial area. The people from Dodial, Shahta and adjoining areas assembled at the under-construction Hazara Motorway and raised slogans in support of their demands.

The protesters blocked construction work on Hazara Motorway being built under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor initiatives for over six hours that resulted in the suspension of work.

"Because of this motorway, the link between Dodial and Shahta has been blocked. The locals including students have to cover a long distance to reach their destination," Asim Shahzad, the president of Jamaat-e-Islami, young wing, told reporters.

He said the protesters dispersed after the manager of Chinese company assured them to construct an underpass to link localities detached because of the motorway.