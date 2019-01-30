Fresh rain, snowfall likely today as PDMA issues warning

PESHAWAR: The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) on Tuesday issued warning to the administration of Upper Hazara division as widespread rain-thunderstorm (with few moderate to isolated heavy snowfalls) is expected in parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa today (Wednesday).

"A fresh westerly wave entering western parts of the country is likely to grip different parts of the country may persist in upper parts till Thursday," said an official. According to Meteorological Department forecast, snowfall is also expected in Malakand division (Swat, Chitral, Kalam, Malam Jabba and Upper Dir), Hazara, Quetta divisions, Murree, Galiyat, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan during the period.

The PDMA issued the warning to the district administrations in upper parts of Hazara to adopt precautionary measures to avert fatal incidents during a fresh spell of rain and snowfall expected to lash the division today. The circular, which was issued by Provincial Emergency Operation Centre of the PDMA and received by district administrations in Mansehra, Torghar, Upper Kohistan, Lower Kohistan and Kolai-Palas, said rain and thunderstorms are expected in the region which could possibly trigger landslides in upper parts of Hazara.

"In such a situation, you are requested to take all precautionary measures to avoid and minimise human losses and damages to property," the circular said. It further added that tourists should be informed of weather forecasts, availability of all emergency services, staff and machines ensured. And in case of any mishap, the PDMA should be informed of all developments besides keeping all relevant departments alert to cope with such a situation.

The upper parts of Hazara had received heavy snowfall and rains this winter, which according to the Meteorological Department, is a record in recent years. Also in the day, fault at six feeders of local grid stations plunged many parts of the district into darkness. According to Peshawar Electric Supply Company, Pakhal, Khaki, Dodial and Shinkiari remained without electricity.