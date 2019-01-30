Six of a family die in Bannu blast

BANNU: Six members of a family lost their lives in a mortar shell blast inside their house in Bannu on Tuesday. District Police Officer (DPO), Bannu, Yasir Afridi, said the explosion took place inside a room of the house situated within the limits of Haved police station. The blast happened when a mortar shell exploded inside the house. As a result, a man, his wife and their four children lost their lives. It was not immediately known that whether the mortar shell was lying inside the house or came from outside. Investigation into the incident was underway.