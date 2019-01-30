Anti-drugs training programme launched

Islamabad: The United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime launched a pilot training programme on drug prevention at local hotel in line with the Universal Prevention Curriculum.

The Ministry of Narcotics Control has collaborated with the UNODC for the countrywide initiative. Also on the occasion will take place the closing ceremony for training programme of 100 drug treatment professionals from across the country on UPC.

The programme was initiated in August 2018 and implemented with support of Department of State's Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs (INL). Since 2010, the Department of State's Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs (INL) has been supporting development of global training series appropriate for certification of addiction professionals in South Asian region.

The overall goal of the UTC training series is to reduce significant health, social, and economic problems associated with Substance Use Disorders (SUDs) by building international treatment capacity through training, professionalizing, and expanding global treatment workforce. The training prepares counsellors and other health providers for professional certification at entry level, by providing the latest information on SUDs and their treatment.