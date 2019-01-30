Pakistan, Russia to maintain engagements for regional peace

ISLAMABAD: As Pakistan takes centre stage on Afghanistan, Tuesday saw the Russian Special Representative on Afghanistan, Ambassador Zamir Kabulov, fly to Pakistan where in a meeting with Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, he greatly appreciated Pakistan’s role as a facilitator to the Afghan peace process as both the sides agreed to maintain bilateral engagements for regional peace.

The world capitals are eyeing the recent meetings between the Taliban and the US Special Representative for Afghanistan reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad, where hopes have risen for another round in February to put the final touches to an agreement seeking peace and reconciliation.

Pakistan says it is hoping that talks will result in an intra-Afghan dialogue leading to a lasting peace in the country while greatly appreciating the growing international consensus on the need to settle the decade-old conflict through political process. Underscoring the importance of peace and stability in Afghanistan, Shah Mehmood Qureshi said that Pakistan is facilitating the ongoing talks between the US and the Taliban as a ‘shared responsibility’ and in good faith.

In-depth consultations on the regional political situation and Afghan peace process were held at the Foreign Office when Zamir Kabulov called on the Foreign Minister and the Foreign Secretary, Ms Tehmina Janjua. Commenting on the meeting, the Foreign Office said that Zamir Kabulov appreciated the close coordination and regular engagements on the regional issues and the Afghan peace process, between the two sides. “Ambassador Kabulov stated that Russia and Pakistan were important stakeholders in peace and stability in Afghanistan. It was in the shared interest of both the countries to support all efforts for peace and stability in the country through close coordination,” added the Foreign Office.

The two sides agreed to continue regular consultations on the Afghan peace process and support the regional initiatives to bring lasting peace to Afghanistan and the region. Qureshi also lauded the role of the neighbours and the regional countries in the peace process and appreciated the important contributions that Russia has been making recently towards the Afghan peace process which includes the Moscow Format of Consultations.