close
Wed Jan 30, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
January 30, 2019

Struggling Villarreal fire Luis Garcia after 50 days

Sports

AFP
January 30, 2019

MADRID: Villarreal, without a victory in La Liga since the end of November, announced on Tuesday that they have fired coach Luis Garcia after just 50 days at the helm.

“The club will announce the name of the new Villarreal CF manager in the coming hours,” said the official website.Luis Garcia replaced Javi Calleja on December 10. His only victory in any competition came three days later when Villarreal beat Spartak Moscow 2-0 at home to clinch first place in their Europa League group.

Since then Villarreal have drawn four and lost two league games and been eliminated by Espanyol over two legs in the Copa del Rey, a run of eight matches without a victory.

The Yellow Submarine have sunk to 19th in the 20-team Liga and are five points away from safety. They are at home to Espanyol on Sunday and face Sporting Lisbon in the last 32 of the Europa League on 14 and 21 February.

“The club would like to thank the manager for his hard work, dedication and professionalism, wishing him the best of luck throughout his sporting career,” the website said, adding that Luis Garcia would say farewell at a press conference at the Villarreal training ground in the afternoon.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports