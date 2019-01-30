Qadir raises questions about PCB’s functioning

KARACHI: Pakistan’s greatest Test leg spinner Abdul Qadir has said that the PCB chairman should inform the nation about the plans for the World Cup 2019 and for improving the performance in Test cricket.

While talking to ‘The News’ from Lahore on Tuesday, he said people wanted to know who was going to lead the side at the World Cup. “Besides, we want to know why Pakistan performed so poorly in Tests in South Africa. Why has no one been held responsible,” he asked.

He said that when Ehsan Mani was appointed, he promised that he would streamline the affairs and check the overstaffing. But instead of removing the incompetent employees, the PCB chairman has made new appointments, bringing in Waseem Khan, Shafqat Naghmi and Waseem Bari.

He recalled that till 1999, the PCB was run by a secretary and a few other employees. That system produced a number of stars and Pakistan was among the strongest Test-playing nations in those days, he said.

He was of the view that instead of bringing changes to the domestic cricket PCB must make its functioning transparent and check overstaffing. He asked what the performance of COO Subhan Ahmed was in more than 10 years.

He is always there, secure in his position, while chairmen come and go, he said and asked what his contribution was. He also raised questions about the productivity of the National Cricket Academy in Lahore. What have the blue-eyed people appointed there done except making money, he asked.

He further asked why Imam-ul-Haq, the nephew of chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq, was getting continuous chances despite failing in Test matches. He said it was surprising that PCB chairman had delegated his responsibilities to others by appointing new people and a cricket committee. The chairman should lead from the front instead of giving his powers to others, he added.

Qadir said that whitewash by South Africa should be an eye opener. Pakistan Test team completely failed and surprisingly no one is asking who is responsible for this disaster. The coach, batting coach and the selection committee are responsible, he said.

He said people were drawing heavy salaries but the result was a whitewash.“Haroon Rasheed has been associated with the board for about a decade. Now he is working as director domestic and once again he is going to change the first class cricket system in the country,” he said.

Qadir said on the one hand there was a task force and on the other a cricket committee, but the latter could not interfere in the affairs of domestic cricket. “If Wasim Akram, one of our greatest ever cricketers, and Mohsin Khan, a successful opener, coach and chief selector cannot give their opinion in the interest of domestic cricket then who can,” Qadir questioned. He appealed to PM Imran Khan to take notice of the condition of cricket in Pakistan cricket. “If he doesn’t correct the wrongdoings in the board then who will,” he said.