‘Suspended Sabbir recalled due to poor communication’

DHAKA: Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president Nazmul Hassan has claimed that a miscommunication within the chain of command was behind Sabbir Rahman’s recall to the Bangladesh ODI side three weeks before the end of his six-month suspension.

Bangladesh’s ODI captain Mashrafe Mortaza had last week refuted chief selector Minhajul Abedin’s comment that Sabbir was solely the captain’s choice, saying that he doesn’t have veto power in selection.

“I asked about his suspension when I was about to sign off on the [squad] list. They told me that his suspension is over. Maybe they mis-spoke, but I didn’t ask them,” Hassan said on Monday, although he didn’t mention who had given him the wrong information.

The BCB’s disciplinary committee had recommended Sabbir’s punishment on September 1, meaning that at the very least, his ban would only be over on February 28. Bangladesh’s ODI series in New Zealand would be finished by then.

Hassan said that he believes Mashrafe and coach Steve Rhodes wanted Sabbir based on their plans to pick him for the World Cup squad.“I have been completely off from involving myself in team and squad matters in the last three months. I am not interfering at all,” he said.“It is not clear whether he will get to play matches in this series. Maybe they want to fix his sentiment and mentality during this tour.”