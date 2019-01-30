UN condemns ‘brutal murder’ of Tanzanian children

NAIROBI: The United Nations on Tuesday condemned a wave of murders of young children in southern Tanzania, which local media reported were ritual killings in which body parts were removed.

The private newspaper Mwananchi reported that at least 10 children aged between two and 10 years old had been found dead since the beginning of the month in the southern Njombe region.

"The United Nations in Tanzania offers its deepest condolences to the families and communities of children who have been brutally murdered in Njombe over the last few weeks," read a statement.

"As the UN, we stand ready to support the government in their efforts to address the issue," said Alvaro Rodriguez, the UN’s resident coordinator in Tanzania. According to the Mwananchi paper, the children had their ears, tongues and sexual organs removed, with the murders linked to "superstition".