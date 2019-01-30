AG seeks to bar Guaido from leaving Venezuela

CARACAS: Venezuela’s attorney general asked the Supreme Court on Tuesday to bar Juan Guaido, the self-proclaimed acting president and opposition leader, from leaving the country and to freeze his assets.

The move comes after the United States earlier said it has handed control of Venezuela’s US bank accounts to Guaido, to prevent President Nicolas Maduro from commandeering them in an eventual exit from power.

Guaido had said on Monday he was taking control of Venezuela’s foreign assets to stop Maduro from emptying the "coffers." Attorney General Tarek William Saab told the Supreme Court he had come to "ask for precautionary measures" against Guaido to prevent him from leaving the country or moving assets, while also freezing his accounts.

Saab, a regime loyalist, said the measures were part of the investigation into the National Assembly ordered by the court last week. That was a response to the legislature officially declaring Maduro a "usurper" over his reelection last May in a poll boycotted by the opposition and widely branded a fraud internationally.

Guaido responded by saying he wasn’t surprised by the measures and described them as part of a chain of "threats" against himself and the opposition-controlled parliament. "More than a new threat against me, against this parliament, against the acting president of this republic, there’s nothing new," he said at the entrance to the National Assembly.

"I’m not dismissing the threats, the persecution at this time, but we’re here, we’re continuing to do our jobs." Backed principally by the US, Guaido has been at loggerheads with Maduro and his regime since proclaiming himself the country’s acting president January 23.

Washington has supported his bid to oust Maduro, who is backed by Venezuela’s powerful military, and on Monday slapped sanctions on the state oil company PDVSA, the country’s primary source of revenue.

Meanwhile, more than 40 people were killed and record numbers were arrested during a week of protests against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, the United Nations said on Tuesday. UN human rights office spokesman Rupert Colville told reporters that "just over 40 people were believed to have been killed in different manners."

On Monday, local NGO Venezuelan Program for Education-Action had put the toll at 35. Protests broke out last week after a group of soldiers rose up against Maduro to support parliament president Juan Guaido’s call to disavow the socialist leader.

Guaido proclaimed himself acting president on Wednesday during a mass street rally that brought out tens of thousands of people to protest against Maduro, whom they blame for an economic meltdown that has left millions of Venezuelans in poverty and forced millions out of the country.

Among those killed, according to Colville, were at least 26 people who died "after allegedly being shot by security forces or members of pro-government armed groups during the demonstrations."

"At least five additional people were also allegedly killed by security forces during illegal house raids in poor neighbourhoods," he said, pointing out that such raids usually take place a few hours after protests in the same neighbourhoods.

Another 11 had been killed by unknown people in connection with lootings, he said, adding that a member of the Bolivarian national guard had also reportedly been killed. In addition, Colville said the UN rights office believed "at least 850 people were detained for protesting between January 21 and 26".

Among those arrested were 77 children, he said, some as young as 12. Most of those arrested were picked up on the biggest day of protests on January 23, when at least 696 people were detained throughout the country, according to the rights office.

"This is the highest number of detentions recorded in a single day for at least 20 years," Colville said. Since he was elected head of the National Assembly last month, Guaido has managed to rally a previously disunited opposition around his daring bid to oust Maduro. The socialist leader has been in charge since 2013 but his reelection last May was branded a fraud by the European Union, US, and Organization of American States. Several opposition leaders had been forced into exile, jailed, or barred from standing in the election, leading the opposition to boycott the poll.