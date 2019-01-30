close
Wed Jan 30, 2019
AFP
January 30, 2019

Zuma implicated

World

Former South African president Jacob Zuma, who was forced to resign last year under a cloud of corruption scandals, allegedly accepted monthly bribes from a security firm, according to a witness at a judicial inquiry.

Angelo Agrizzi, ex-chief operating officer of the Bosasa contracting company, has given days of bombshell testimony to the Zondo commission probing allegations of government corruption under Zuma.

Agrizzi said Bosasa made monthly payments of some 300,000 rand (around 1,900 euros, $2,200) to the Jacob Zuma foundation. The money, hidden in a luxury bag, was received through foundation president Dudu Myeni, the former chair of South African Airways, Agrizzi alleged.

Agrizzi said on one occasion the Bosasa CEO at the time, Gavin Watson, also went to Zuma's private home and "personally brought" him the money. "He (Watson) said he personally delivered it to Jacob Zuma, put the bag next to him... and asked him the question: 'Does Dudu give you your money every month?' And the answer was 'Yes'," Agrizzi said.

The commission headed by Judge Ray Zondo is investigatiing a web of murky deals involving government officials, the wealthy Gupta family and state-owned entities during the Zuma's nine-year reign.

