Lowering BP cuts risk of cognitive impairment

Aggressive treatment to lower blood pressure in older people has been shown to cut the risk of developing mild cognitive impairment, a risk factor for dementia, US researchers said late on Monday.

While the findings in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA) did not find any significant impact on the likelihood of developing dementia, experts said the trial offers a glimmer of hope as the world’s population ages and dementia becomes a growing concern. Dementia, including its most common, form, Alzheimer’s disease, is expected to affect 115 million people worldwide by 2050.

So far, the world’s best scientific minds have not found a way to reliably prevent, cure or treat dementia. But some research has suggested that high blood pressure -- which affects three-quarters of people over 75 -- might be a modifiable risk factor.

For the the Systolic Blood Pressure Intervention Trial (SPRINT), more than 9,300 people aged 50 and older with high blood pressure (systolic blood pressure of between 130 and 180 mm Hg) were randomized to receive different interventions.

Some received intensive blood pressure control, with medications that targeted 120 mm Hg. Others aimed for a more standard treatment goal of less than 140 mm Hg. Patients were followed for about five years and given a battery of cognitive tests.