Power theft

This refers to the letter ‘Naked wires’ (January 23) by Hafiza Zuha. Initial investigations confirm that no KE wire was found broken in the area. The unfortunate incident was a consequence of the pervasive kunda wires used to extract power. The illegal connection damaged the KE infrastructure and resulted in the death of a child. KE cut off the area’s power supply as soon as it learned about the incident and immediately sent its rapid response teams to the area. The company is taking this issue seriously and has notified the matter to the relevant authorities for appropriate action.

K-Electric is deeply saddened by this incident and would like to reiterate that electricity theft through illegal kundas is a safety hazard. KE also seeks support from the community to help curb the menace of electricity theft and urges citizens to report power theft by calling at 118 or 021-99000. The complaints can also registered through KE’s Facebook and Twitter pages or, anonymously, via email at [email protected]

K-Electric

Spokesperson