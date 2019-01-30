close
Wed Jan 30, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
January 30, 2019

Learning outcomes

Newspost

January 30, 2019

There cannot be anything more alarming than the fact that in our country those who are responsible for providing education are unaware of the actual purpose of examinations. In our country, examinations are mainly conducted to judge the following three abilities of students: their writing speed; their ability to memorise verbatim; and their handwriting. But these three things have no connection with cognitive development and learning.

It is suggested that instead of asking students to write lengthy answers, such questions should be asked that help determine the extent to which a student has understood the concepts taught during one academic year.

Shoaib Nawab

Shikarpur

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Newspost