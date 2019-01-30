Learning outcomes

There cannot be anything more alarming than the fact that in our country those who are responsible for providing education are unaware of the actual purpose of examinations. In our country, examinations are mainly conducted to judge the following three abilities of students: their writing speed; their ability to memorise verbatim; and their handwriting. But these three things have no connection with cognitive development and learning.

It is suggested that instead of asking students to write lengthy answers, such questions should be asked that help determine the extent to which a student has understood the concepts taught during one academic year.

Shoaib Nawab

Shikarpur