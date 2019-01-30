Give them time

Since the PTI has come to power, almost everyone has turned into the party’s strong critic. As the party is ruling over the country for the first time, it is okay to highlight the areas where it needs to work more. However, to ask the party why it hasn’t been able to deliver on all of its promises during the first six months of its governance is a bit unfair.

Pakistan is suffering from a large number of problems and the party will take time to deal with them. The PTI is already trying its level best to fix the country’s broken system. Instead of indulging in verbal fights, members of the opposition should wait for the promised change. People who have voted the party in power will not vote for it, if it fails to perform better.

Hira Kiran

Larkana