close
Wed Jan 30, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
January 30, 2019

State apathy

Newspost

January 30, 2019

Roohi Bano was an iconic TV actor who ruled the screen in the 1960s and 1970s. After a set of unfortunate tragedies, though, her life became immensely troubled. Her health deteriorated to such an extent that she was admitted to a mental care institution.

It was not just Roohi Bano who ended in such a dismal state towards the end of her life. One can cite many of our artists and celebrities who spent their final days in terrible conditions. Successive Pakistani governments have continued to ignore the financial constraints of our artists. The relevant authorities must revisit their policies regarding the well-being of artists and other national celebrities during their old age.

Muhammad Fayyaz

Mianwali

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Newspost