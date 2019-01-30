State apathy

Roohi Bano was an iconic TV actor who ruled the screen in the 1960s and 1970s. After a set of unfortunate tragedies, though, her life became immensely troubled. Her health deteriorated to such an extent that she was admitted to a mental care institution.

It was not just Roohi Bano who ended in such a dismal state towards the end of her life. One can cite many of our artists and celebrities who spent their final days in terrible conditions. Successive Pakistani governments have continued to ignore the financial constraints of our artists. The relevant authorities must revisit their policies regarding the well-being of artists and other national celebrities during their old age.

Muhammad Fayyaz

Mianwali