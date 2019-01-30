Stop and search

The Sindh police ought to be commended for its efforts to check vehicles with personalised number plates. Such snap checks can only be effective if they are carried out on a regular basis and police officials are adequately trained to recognise the difference between a lawful and an unlawful number plate. The police must also have all the necessary equipment to immediately check a vehicle’s data.

What’s more, regular ads ought to be placed in newspapers every few weeks that offer details on how to identify an unlawful vehicle or number plate. The following details should be included in the ad. First, a vehicle must be registered with the Excise and Taxation Department and its owner pay the motor vehicle tax. Second, the number plate must be standard, officially issued, fully readable and not covered by any shield, cover, plate or plaque. Third, the use of fancy, foreign, personal or AFR plates is illegal. A new vehicle must be brought on the road, only if it has an officially supplied number plate. Four, the display of publicly carrying weapons from vehicles is illegal. Five, no vehicle must display plates or markings that represent designations such as MNA or MPA. Six, it is illegal to impersonate government or police vehicles, by using green background or in any other manner. Seven, the use of an official car registration number on more than one car is illegal.

Naeem Sadiq

Karachi